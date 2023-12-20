1/2 Real 1746 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1746 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition VF (12) F (1)