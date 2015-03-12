Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Real 1770 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse Pattern 1 Real 1770 S JV - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse Pattern 1 Real 1770 S JV - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,5 - 8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Real 1770 with mark S JV. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Spain 1 Real 1770 S JV (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
