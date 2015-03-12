Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 1 Real 1770 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,5 - 8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1770
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Real 1770 with mark S JV. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
