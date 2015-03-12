Pattern 1 Real 1770 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Real 1770 with mark S JV. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)