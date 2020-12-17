Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 1 Real 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,5 - 8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Real 1759 with mark S JV. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
