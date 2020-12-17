Pattern 1 Real 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Real 1759 with mark S JV. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition XF (4)