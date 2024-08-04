Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1748 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
40484 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
29200 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
