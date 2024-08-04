8 Escudos 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1748 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (6)