Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1748 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
40484 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
29200 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1748 S PJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

