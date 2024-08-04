8 Escudos 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1750 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NCS (1)