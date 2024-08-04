Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1750 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11697 $
Price in auction currency 11100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
13520 $
Price in auction currency 11600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
