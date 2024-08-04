Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1750 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1750 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1750 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11697 $
Price in auction currency 11100 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
13520 $
Price in auction currency 11600 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1750 M JB at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

