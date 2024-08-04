Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1747 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1747 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1747 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
35721 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1747 M J at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

