4 Escudos 1749 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1749 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,900. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5)