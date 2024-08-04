4 Escudos 1747 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1747 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)