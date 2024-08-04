Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1747 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1747 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5886 $
Price in auction currency 5300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
