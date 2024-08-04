Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1747 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1747 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1747 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1747 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5886 $
Price in auction currency 5300 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1747 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search