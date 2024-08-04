4 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)