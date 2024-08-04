Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5930 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13731 $
Price in auction currency 12800 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

