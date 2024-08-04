Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5930 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13731 $
Price in auction currency 12800 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
