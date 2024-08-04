Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1748 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1748 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1748 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6039 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4337 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

