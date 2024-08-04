Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1748 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6039 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4337 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
