4 Escudos 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1748 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (3)