Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1749 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1749 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1932 $
Price in auction currency 1801 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 S PJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

