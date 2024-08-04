2 Escudos 1749 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1749 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)