2 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2)