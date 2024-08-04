Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
12944 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1043 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

