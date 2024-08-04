1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

