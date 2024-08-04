Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Bolaffi - December 11, 2020
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Silicua Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

