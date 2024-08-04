Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pars Coins (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search