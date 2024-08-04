Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1758 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

