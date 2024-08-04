Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1758 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (60)
- Cayón (15)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (19)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (24)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- UBS (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
