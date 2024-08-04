1/2 Escudo 1758 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1758 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (3) XF (33) VF (114) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (9) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (15)

