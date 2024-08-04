1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (25) VF (54) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ANACS (1) NGC (4) PCGS (1)

