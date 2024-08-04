Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (32)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 288 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Naumann - August 7, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date August 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Naumann - March 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

