1/2 Escudo 1757 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62762 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 288 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
