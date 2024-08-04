Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

