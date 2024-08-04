Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1757 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1757 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
