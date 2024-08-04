1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1756 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2017.

