Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1756 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2017.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

