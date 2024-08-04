Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1756 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1756 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
