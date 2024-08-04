Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1754 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
