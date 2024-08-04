Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1754 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

