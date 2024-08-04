1/2 Escudo 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1754 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

