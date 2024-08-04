Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1753 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1753 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search