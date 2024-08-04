Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1753 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Cayón (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search