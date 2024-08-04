1/2 Escudo 1753 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1753 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

