Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1752 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 26, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

