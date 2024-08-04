1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1752 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 26, 2013.

