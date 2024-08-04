Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1752 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1752 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 26, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search