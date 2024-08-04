Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1751 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction CNG - March 8, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction CNG - March 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

