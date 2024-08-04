Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1751 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1751 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
