1/2 Escudo 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1750 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.

