1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1749 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
