Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1749 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2069 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction CNG - March 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

