1/2 Escudo 1746 S PJ "Type 1746-1759" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1746 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
