Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21515 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

