Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31766 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
