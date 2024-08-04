Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31766 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (71)
  • Cayón (12)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (35)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (43)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1759 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search