1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1755 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 240 AUD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
