1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1755 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

