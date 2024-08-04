Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1755 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 240 AUD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
