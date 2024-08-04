Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1754 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32928 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Cayón (21)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (23)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1754 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search