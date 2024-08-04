Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1754 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32928 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
