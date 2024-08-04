Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1753 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Heritage - June 15, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Bolaffi - November 30, 2018
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Bolaffi - December 1, 2016
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

