1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1753 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
