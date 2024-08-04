1/2 Escudo 1753 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1753 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

