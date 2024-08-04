Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1752 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1752 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21880 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
