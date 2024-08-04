1/2 Escudo 1751 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1751 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (23) VF (47) F (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

