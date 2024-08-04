Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1751 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1751 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Berk (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search