Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1750 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (6)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search