Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1750 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (6)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
