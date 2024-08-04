1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (4) XF (38) VF (108) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (19)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (46)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (19)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (12)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (21)

ibercoin (3)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (4)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sedwick (6)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (27)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)