Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (46)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (19)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (21)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (27)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

