1/2 Escudo 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
