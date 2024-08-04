Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1748 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
