Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1748 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (31)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction CNG - March 8, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction CNG - March 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1748 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1748 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search