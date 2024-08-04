Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1747 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31763 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (66)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (19)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (22)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (23)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (7)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sedwick (6)
- Silicua Coins (5)
- Soler y Llach (34)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (17)
- UBS (1)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 155 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search