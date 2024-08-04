Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1747 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search