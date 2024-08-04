1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

