1/2 Escudo 1747 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
