Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2377 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

