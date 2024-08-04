Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2377 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
