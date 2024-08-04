Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ "Type 1746-1759" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ "Type 1746-1759" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ "Type 1746-1759" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1746 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Naumann - May 2, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date May 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

