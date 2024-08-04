1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ "Type 1746-1759" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1746 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

