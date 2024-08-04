Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1746 M AJ "Type 1746-1759" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1746 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search