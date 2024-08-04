Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1746 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1746 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2054 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
