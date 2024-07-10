Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1747 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1747 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1747 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (39)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • ibercoin (38)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (9)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (30)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1747 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1747 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search