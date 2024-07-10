1 Maravedí 1747 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1747 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

