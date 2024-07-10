1 Maravedí 1746 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (17) VF (22) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Ars Time (1)

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (3)

Eeckhout (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (11)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (11)