Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1746 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1746 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1746 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1746 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

