Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1746 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1746 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
