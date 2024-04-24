Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1757 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1757 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
