Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1757 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1757 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1757 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1757 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1 Maravedí 1757 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1757 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
