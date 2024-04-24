1 Maravedí 1757 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1757 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 764 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition VF (10) F (2)