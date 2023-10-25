Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1753 PA. Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Variety: Inscription "FO VI"

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1753 PA Inscription "FO VI" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1753 PA Inscription "FO VI" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1753 with mark PA. Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1180 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1753 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1753 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
