1 Maravedí 1753 PA. Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1753 with mark PA. Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1180 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition VF (2)