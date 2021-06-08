1 Maravedí 1749 PA. Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1749 with mark PA. Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1610 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 73. Bidding took place January 24, 2018.

Сondition VF (3)