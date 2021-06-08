Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1749 PA. Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Variety: Inscription "FO VI"

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1749 PA Inscription "FO VI" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1749 PA Inscription "FO VI" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1749 with mark PA. Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1610 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 73. Bidding took place January 24, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1749 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1749 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 73 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1749 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

