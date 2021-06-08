Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1749 PA. Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Variety: Inscription "FO VI"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1749 with mark PA. Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1610 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 73. Bidding took place January 24, 2018.
Сondition
