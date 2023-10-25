Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1748 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1748 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search