Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cornado no date (1746-1759). Inscription "FO II" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Variety: Inscription "FO II"

Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) Inscription "FO II" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) Inscription "FO II" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Cornado
  • Year no date (1746-1759)
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) . Inscription "FO II". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cornado 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

