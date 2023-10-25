1 Cornado no date (1746-1759). Inscription "FO II" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) . Inscription "FO II". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition VF (3)