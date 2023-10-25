Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cornado no date (1746-1759). Inscription "FO II" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Variety: Inscription "FO II"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Cornado
- Year no date (1746-1759)
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) . Inscription "FO II". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cornado 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
