1 Cornado no date (1746-1759). Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) . Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

