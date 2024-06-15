Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cornado no date (1746-1759). Inscription "FO VI" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Variety: Inscription "FO VI"

Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) Inscription "FO VI" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) Inscription "FO VI" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Cornado
  • Year no date (1746-1759)
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) . Inscription "FO VI". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado no date (1746-1759) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cornado 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

