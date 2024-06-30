Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Ardite 1756 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Ardite 1756 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Ardite 1756 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Ardite
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1756 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1756 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Ardite 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

