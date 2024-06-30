1 Ardite 1756 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1756 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (18) F (1)