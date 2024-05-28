Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1803 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1803 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1803 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1803 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53272 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1803 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

