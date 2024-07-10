8 Reales 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

