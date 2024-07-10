Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1802 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (14)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 1700 NOK
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search